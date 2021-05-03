The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has accused an Ingram man of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine and concealing it on a child in an attempt to avoid arrest.
“In this case, we took drugs off the streets and took action to protect both local youth and other citizens of Kerr County,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha of the arrest of Stephen Allen Grant.
Grant was in the Kerr County jail Monday morning on bonds totaling $110,000 on suspicion of three felonies: dealing 4-200 grams of meth, dealing meth using a child and evidence tampering, according to county records.
The investigation into Grant’s activities and subsequent sting operation occurred over about a week’s time and led to a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Junction Highway on April 29, when officers seized 21.5 grams of meth, according to information from the sheriff’s office. This amount of meth is worth from $430 to $860 and is equivalent to about 107.5 doses, each of which can get the average user high for about 7 hours, according to a 2019 Sacramento County, California, probation office report.
During the traffic stop, “Grant attempted to conceal methamphetamine on a child,” and “a charge for endangering a child is pending,” states the press release.
“Methamphetamine remains a danger to our community, and our narcotics investigators will continue their campaign against drugs and the crimes that surround them,” Leitha said in the press release.
