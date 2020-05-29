As soon as the pickup basketball game had ended, Texas A&M assistant coach Lyle Wolf approached Jackson Young. He wanted to chat with the Tivy point guard.
Before that conversation last summer, the Aggies had no interest in recruiting Young; they didn’t even know his name. They were pursuing Young’s friend, Langston Love, the No. 23 player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. Love just finished his high school career at Florida-based prep school.
On that day in College Station, Young was simply tagging along with Love on the latter’s recruiting trip.
During the visit, Young and Love played a pickup game with several members of Texas A&M’s basketball team. That’s when Young formally introduced himself to the Aggies’ staff.
“I ended up playing pretty well,” Young said. “I hit a couple shots and got lucky a couple times.”
Of course, Young hit plenty of big shots in his career at Tivy, where he averaged 20 points per game and eight rebounds in his senior year.
Wolf was impressed. He asked Young if he planned on playing college basketball; Young replied that he would love to walk on at Texas A&M. After remaining in contact with Young for several months, the Aggies offered him a preferred walk-on spot in November. On Friday, Young and his family hosted a drive-by signing outside of Antler Gym, where he signed his letter of intent.
“I was blessed to do this, and I’m blessed to live in a community with so many people who care,” said Young, who led Tivy to the area round for the first time since 2010. “So many people have contributed to me being in this position.”
Those weren’t empty words, either. When he was in kindergarten, he told everyone he wanted to play college basketball. There were plenty of people who helped him reach that goal. He learned a lot from his older brother, Dillon Young. He trained with former Tivy standout, Jonathan Perry. And Calvary Temple Church allowed him to practice in the church’s gym, even during the coronavirus pandemic.
All those people were in the Tivy parking lot on Friday, watching Young
“He’s a great kid,” Tivy assistant coach Joe Davis said. “I remember seeing Jackson as a little first grader running around the gym. To watch him grow and develop-- not just as a basketball but also as a human being — has been awesome. … Brian and Kendall have done an awesome job of raising him.”
