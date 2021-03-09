OLH tops Round Rock Concordia, 9-8
Our Lady of the Hills defeated Round Rock Concordia, 9-8, in the first district contest of the season for the Hawk's baseball team.
This game went back and forth each inning with the score tied at 7-7 heading into the fifth inning.
Evan Houdeshell went 3-for-4 at the plate hitting a triple that scored two runs in the third inning.
Houdeshell also pitched two and a third innings for the Hawks without allowing an earned run. Houdeshell struck out four batters in the process.
Luke Martinez and Kolten Kitchens scored three runs apiece and accounted for two-thirds of the runs scored for the Hawks.
Kitchens started the game at pitcher and ended up throwing for three innings with seven strikeouts and no earned runs.
Jadon Way scored one run after getting on base after being hit by a pitch.
The additional two runs were scored by Hudson White who went 1-for-1 and was walked. White also spent one and two-thirds innings on the mound retiring two batters with strikeouts.
OLH will travel to Round Rock for a rematch on Friday, Mar. 12.
Cary Burgess
