Many of our local area basketball teams will be in action Tuesday across the Hill Country.
Listed below are the current schedule and times for games scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Tonight's boys and girls basketball game between D'Hanis and Ingram has been cancelled.
Comfort ISD notified us that the boys game between Comfort and Center Point has also been cancelled due to COVID.
SCHEDULES
DEC.1
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Alamo Heights at Tivy, 6:45 p.m.
Harper at Leakey, 6:15 p.m.
D'Hanis at Ingram, cancelled
Center Point at Comfort, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS
Comfort at Center Point, cancelled
D'Hanis at Ingram, cancelled
Natalia at Harper, 6:15 p.m.
St. Gerard at OLH, 5:30 p.m.
