I am deeply concerned to read of the County Commissioners consideration to pass a resolution against abortion at their next meeting. As many are aware, the abortion right issue is a deeply polarizing one in America.
The Kerr County Patriots Group does not represent the views of myself or any of my acquaintances. This resolution is contrary to federal and state law. If it is challenged, the citizens of Kerr County will be liable for the legal bills that will ensue. In addition, this resolution to deny health care will also place the county in a liable situation.
As a taxpayer and a woman, a retired military spouse and a Christian, there are better things to put my taxes toward — such as the improvement of our infrastructure. The optic of a group of men voting for a resolution of this nature, especially while we are trying to attract new businesses to invest in our community, is not a good one.
Kerrville has been trying to grow the motto “Kerrville Kind.” Should that motto be changed to: “Kerrville, Only Our Kind?”
Kathy Diamond, Kerrville
