The NAM (North American) computer model depicts the notorious ring of fire surrounding Texas to the north and west in particular. It's feast or famine when it comes to rain chances. This map takes us through Friday at noon. Notice the circular ring around Texas. High pressure is centered directly overhead and rain chances are very low inside of the ring. Meanwhile, areas like St. Louis, which has seen massive flooding, could see more rainfall.
Southern Kansas and the NW Texas Panhandle could see heavy downpours and a good soaking rainfall across portions of Southern Kansas is expected through Friday.
Across Texas, coastal showers and storms show up with brief downpours in the Houston, Galveston and Beaumont region across SE Texas. Hill Country looks dry at the moment.
A weak disturbance will track across Texas on Thursday and Friday. This weak disturbance will combine with higher humidity and hot temperatures to produce a low chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Rain chances, in general, are less than 10% Thursday. This improves to 15% on Friday.
There remains a high probability that many areas will be dry, but at least we have a chance.
High pressure to our east will keep the humidity higher through the first part of the weekend. Temperatures remain above average throughout the forecast period.
ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY
A few low stratus clouds are possible Thursday morning. Skies are expected to become mostly sunny during the day.
High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts over 20 mph possible.
A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the day. Rain chances are 7%, based on blended computer models. That means that most areas likely remain dry.
MORE OF THE SAME OVERNIGHT
After sunset, any showers and storms that develop will diminish. I don’t think many areas will receive much in the way of rainfall.
A 50-50 chance of low clouds after midnight through daybreak is possible.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s.
South-southeast winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph, especially for the first part of the night.
SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE LATE FRIDAY
Rain chances are meager at best, but a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
For the most part, intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected Friday with highs topping out in the middle to upper 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
SAHARAN DUST LAYER RETURNING
After relatively good visibility and air quality conditions this week, an area of Saharan dust is expected to move into Texas on Saturday. Initially, the dust plume affects coastal areas, but it will spread across most of the state through Sunday.
Heaviest concentrations will remain along the Gulf Coast, but the Hill Country will become hazy again if the dust spreads across Texas as expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.