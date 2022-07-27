Precipitation forecast through Friday
The NAM (North American) computer model depicts the notorious ring of fire surrounding Texas to the north and west in particular. It's feast or famine when it comes to rain chances. This map takes us through Friday at noon. Notice the circular ring around Texas. High pressure is centered directly overhead and rain chances are very low inside of the ring. Meanwhile, areas like St. Louis, which has seen massive flooding, could see more rainfall.
Southern Kansas and the NW Texas Panhandle could see heavy downpours and a good soaking rainfall across portions of Southern Kansas is expected through Friday.
Across Texas, coastal showers and storms show up with brief downpours in the Houston, Galveston and Beaumont region across SE Texas. Hill Country looks dry at the moment.
Image Courtesy NOAA
 NOAA-NAM

A weak disturbance will track across Texas on Thursday and Friday. This weak disturbance will combine with higher humidity and hot temperatures to produce a low chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Rain chances, in general, are less than 10% Thursday. This improves to 15% on Friday.

