In the hours before grocery store chain H-E-B is set to open its new 114,000-square foot store, the company, along with a foundation affiliated with the company, donated $1 million to Kerrville's Butt-Holdsworth Library with the aim of establishing a new museum here.
During a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony, the grocery chain, which got its start in Kerrville, said that it was giving $500,000 to help fund the start of the Heart of the Hills Museum, which is expected to be housed in the former Schreiner Mansion on Water Street, and adjacent to the library. The H.E. Butt Foundation made a matching donation of $500,000 for the effort.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Kerrville officials had rolled out the plans for the museum in the renovated mansion, and they were confident they would raise the money by the end of the year. The pandemic shelved a lot of that optimism, but that changed on Tuesday.
David Rogers, president of the H.E. Butt Foundation, told the audience assembled in the new store that the foundation doesn't usually make gifts this large. However, the Butt family is a pivotal component of Kerrville's history.
Rogers was joined by his brothers-in-law Howard Butt III and Steve Butt on the stage to present the check to the city of Kerrville. All three men are on the board of directors for the foundation.
