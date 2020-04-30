After reading the April 27 article entitled “Fight For Life,” I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or just hide under my bed.
The latest “official” figures for deaths from Covid-19 are over 999,706 cases and 56,189 deaths. Which translates to about a 5% death rate. The U.S. media noted the grim milestone and forecast more grim days ahead for Americans now trapped by government-imposed house arrest (unconstitutional), as they helplessly watch their savings and livelihoods and freedom implode in real-time.
This could very well be worse than the Great Depression.
The lockdown will cause much greater damage than the virus ever would.
What about depression from being locked in, spousal abuse, child abuse, suicide, alcohol and drug abuse etc.?
I have heard that many deaths are over reported and the actual cause of death may be some underlying condition instead of Covid-19.
Also now they are saying that a lot more people may have had the virus than reported as many people either exhibit no symptoms or very slight ones. Testing has been very limited, so I don’t believe any of the numbers as it seems to change on a daily basis.
Remember when they told us wearing masks wouldn’t help?
Countries that did not lock down like Sweden and states like Utah did not have any difference in death rates.
We know who the vulnerable are, isolate them. Wear masks, sanitize, clean, social distance, and wash your hands. Get back to work.
John Walker, Kerrville
(Editor’s note: There is a growing consensus among public health officials that the reported death toll is actually low, especially as they understand the virus better. The New York City Fire Department has reported a record number of heart attack calls, and more than 70% have resulted in the patients dying. There is increasing evidence that COVID-19 attacks the heart and other organs. Additionally, the CDC did not provide guidance on how to classify, or code, COVID-19 deaths until April 3. One of the earliest deaths in the U.S. was from a California woman who died of what was then suspected as a heart attack, but a subsequent postmortem discovered she was infected with COVID-19.)
