The Ingram Warriors baseball team couldn't stop the Ozona Lions Tuesday evening.
Ozona scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning to defeat the Warriors 19-0.
Marco Rodriguez, pitcher for Ozona, tossed a shutout and pitched a complete game.
He had 72 pitches and struck out nine Warrior batters.
The Warriors had three hits including a single by Kam Carrington in the fourth inning of play.
The Ingram bullpen struck out 10 batters from Ozona for a bright spot during the game.
