This weekend offers a complicated forecast pattern for the Texas Hill Country.
A strong low pressure system will cross Texas Saturday night and Sunday.
This storm system will bring the risk for chilly rainfall and the possibility of a wintry mix across the region.
If we see wintry weather, it is most likely on Sunday.
Current models suggest the line for rain versus snow will be directly over Kerrville and Fredericksburg Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon making it a very close call for the local area.
Heaviest snowfall amounts are expected north of Interstate 10 over the weekend.
Snowfall accumulations of a trace to one inch are possible as of press time.
COLD AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT
Ahead of our storm system, a few high clouds are in the forecast Friday night with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Light northeast winds are in the forecast Friday night.
INCREASING CLOUDS SATURDAY
Clouds increase Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 50’s.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
No precipitation is in the forecast during the day, but precipitation chances increase Saturday night.
CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING SATURDAY NIGHT
Cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday night with rain developing after midnight.
Rainfall could become locally heavy.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30’s with patchy ice and snow possible towards daybreak Sunday morning.
Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
WINTRY MIX SUNDAY??
There is still a risk for a wintry mix across the Hill Country Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.
Areas along and north of a line from Leakey to Kerrville and Comfort will have a chance of seeing a wintry mix as temperatures hover close to the freezing mark late Saturday night into Sunday.
Accumulations of light snow will increase as you travel north of Kerrville Sunday.
Temperatures likely hold in the 30’s during the day with north winds averaging 15 to 20 mph.
Wind chill values Sunday may hold in the 20’s and 30’s throughout the day.
CLOUDS CONTINUE SUNDAY NIGHT, PRECIPITATION ENDS
Precipitation chances come to an end Sunday afternoon and evening.
It will remain cloudy and cold with lows in the upper 20’s.
Any moisture that falls could create a glaze of ice on area roads Sunday night through Monday morning.
COLD MONDAY
Skies become partly cloudy Monday with chilly highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.
Ice is possible on area roadways Monday morning.
