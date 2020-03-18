The city of Kerrville has recommended people avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.
The city had declared a state of emergency on Monday and recommended people avoid gatherings of 50 or more. But the CDC has since modified its recommendation regarding gatherings sizes, so the city followed suit today.
"...today the Mayor has amended the City’s emergency declaration, and the City strongly advises our citizens to heed the White House recommendation regarding the 10-person group limit," states a city press release issued this afternoon. "We are encouraged by the efforts of many local organizations, restaurants and businesses who are already implementing ways to adhere to this guideline by altering their operations."
There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kerrville, according to the city.
"Still, it is important that we as a city prepare for when, rather than if, the virus is reported locally," states the city's release. "It is vitally necessary that we reduce person-to-person contact and use online resources, email, phones and drive-thru facilities whenever possible to try and slow the virus’s spread. The City sincerely appreciates the efforts of our local health entities, schools, businesses, and our citizens, to combat the spread of this virus."
So we don't have any "confirmed" cases in Kerr County or Kerrville because, according to the City of Kerrville, "we are not testing for COVID-19 at this time, there are no test available" furthermore they are directing people to contact their primary care physician as they are turning people away from the hospital who are presenting with COVID-19 symptoms.
What about our jail? Bexar County and most Texas Jails are reducing jail population and not incarcerating anyone who has not committed a violent offense. Why aren't we doing this? To the contrary, we are importing prisoners who have not been tested for Corona, and jailing pettey drug offenders.
