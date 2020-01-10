Delayne Sigerman announced that she will run for re-election for Kerrville City council Place 4 during the upcoming May election.
Sigerman has served on council for the past 18 months and volunteered with the local economic improvement corporation and Playhouse 2000.
"I have been very fortunate to serve on this hard-working council and I will continue to make sure we listen closely, research issues thoroughly, debate vigorously and decide carefully to keep doing what is best for Kerrville," Sigerman said in a statement.
According to a press release, Sigerman aims to keep moving forward with promoting and supporting the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is a guide for Kerrville's growth created in 2018.
Early voting begins Apr. 20 and election day is May 2. The mayor position and council Place 3 are also up for election.
