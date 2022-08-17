A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
August 17, 2022
A weak cold front will track across the Hill Country on Thursday afternoon and evening. This boundary will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Hill Country region.
Some of the storms could produce wind gusts over 50 mph, frequent lightning strikes and heavy downpours.
I cannot guarantee that rain will fall in every location Thursday afternoon, but models support 6 in 10 chances for rain, which is respectable compared to what we have seen this summer.
SCATTERED AFTERNOON AND EVENING STORMS
Thursday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the first part of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late afternoon hours along a weak cold front.
Storms could be strong to marginally severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible in isolated cases. Frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall is possible where storms form during the day.
South-southeast winds become east-northeast during the afternoon hours. High temperatures range from 93 to 96 degrees for most locations across the area.
SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE THURSDAY EVENING
Prior to midnight, there is a decent chance that a few showers and thunderstorms will linger across the area. Storms could produce lightning and locally gusty winds. Brief downpours are also possible.
Low temperatures drop to near 70 degrees across the area.
East-northeast winds average 5 to 10 mph, except for locally gusty winds up to 40 mph near stronger showers and thunderstorms that develop.
MORE RAIN POSSIBLE FRIDAY
Friday offers a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Hill Country again.
Friday’s high temperatures should be cooler for most locations. Highs end up between 85 and 90 degrees, providing nice relief from the heat.
The humidity will be high, so it will probably feel uncomfortable for many areas despite the clouds and cooler high temperatures.
LOWER RAIN CHANCES SATURDAY
Saturday features lower rainfall opportunities. Temperatures heat up again with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Skies will become partly sunny during the day. Humidity values are still uncomfortable, but it should be slightly drier during the afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms may develop due to daytime heating.
ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY
Sunday brings partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the day.
WATCHING THE TROPICS
A disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico provides a focus for showers and thunderstorms across the area late Sunday through Tuesday. Rain chances will depend on where this system ends up.
East Texas is favored to see the highest rainfall opportunities.
