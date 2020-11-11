Partly sunny skies have returned across the area Wednesday afternoon.
Our cold front that passed through the region yesterday has washed out completely.
Southeast winds have returned and humidity levels increased across the Hill Country once again.
For the rest of the day, we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with warm daytime highs in the lower 80's.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph for the rest of the day.
The air remains a bit muggy overnight tonight with low clouds, patchy fog and isolated areas of drizzle possible by daybreak.
Low temperatures will be much warmer with readings in the middle 50's.
It looks warm, breezy and somewhat humid Thursday with highs in the lower 80's.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
A rather humid night prevails Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper 50's.
Highs top out in the upper 70's to lower 80's Friday with a slim chance of showers.
