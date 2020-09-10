Clouds continue across the Hill Country Thursday.
Temperatures remain quite cool compared to the 90’s and 100’s observed off and on the past few weeks.
Our weather pattern should remain cloudy Thursday with scattered light to moderate showers in the forecast.
A Flash Flood Watch continues through 1:00 p.m., but the overall risk for flooding has decreased locally.
High temperatures today will struggle to warm into the lower and middle 60’s. North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph making it feel cooler than the actual air temperature at times.
Areas of fog and drizzle may occur across portions of the Hill Country today.
Rain chances diminish overnight although fog and drizzle will be possible.
Low temperatures range from 55 to 59 degrees most areas. North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds hang around Friday with a slight chance of showers. Highs top out in the middle to upper 70’s Friday.
Warmer temperatures return over the weekend.
