LLANO - The Comfort Deer participated in the Llano ISD baseball tournament Thursday and Friday.
COPPERAS COVE 9, COMFORT DEER 3 - GAME ONE
In the first game of the Llano Tournament, Copperas Cove jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first inning.
They scored five additional runs in the top of the third inning to defeat Comfort 9-3 Friday afternoon.
Dezirae Hansen led the Deer with two hits in two at bats.
Emma Wardlaw took the loss for the Deer giving up nine runs on four hits over three innings of play.
Wardlaw had 13 first pitch strikes and three strikeouts on the mound.
Comfort committed six errors during the game.
Hansen stole two bases and scored a run.
Aidan Vetter and Brinn Crawford scored the two remaining runs for the Deer.
COMFORT DEER 7, CANYON LAKE 2 - GAME TWO
The Comfort Deer responded to the earlier loss by scoring five runs in the first inning to defeat Canyon Lake, 7-2 Friday evening.
Morgan Hansen demonstrated her speed by stealing base four times in the evening matchup.
Aidan Vetter, Dezirae Hansen and Morgan Hansen had an RBI apiece for the Deer.
Dezirae Hansen had 24 strikes in 38 pitches allowing one hit and two runs over the course of four innings.
Dezirae Hansen also struck out one batter.
Comfort stands at 4-1 this season after Friday's softball tournament.
