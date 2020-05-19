When Commissioner Harley David Belew made a motion to terminate the county’s emergency declaration on Monday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said that the situation with the coronavirus pandemic is still a potential “powder keg” of liability for the county.
During an exchange at the commissioner’s meeting, Belew said he didn’t think the order was necessary, which sparked a discussion among commissioners Jonathan Letz, Tom Moser and Don Harris about the necessity for the order that was issued in March. Belew has been a vocal critic of the coronavirus pandemic response, and appeared to want to move the county in a different direction.
“We prepared for a tornado and we got high winds,” Belew said toward the end of the discussion Monday, which lasted for about 10 minutes.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders supersede those of local officials during an emergency. That decision was made to curb what some in the state’s executive branch believed to be excessive efforts by county judges and mayors to slow the virus in some of Texas’ largest counties and cities, but also in places where action was somewhat limited because of doubts about the coronavirus.
Kelly, who is the ultimate local official on managing the disaster, made it clear that he’s still concerned about the pandemic’s potential impact on the community, especially when it comes to the financial toll it could have legally.
“I would simply say that if you want to vacate it, you can vacate it, but I know a lot of things that are going on in this county that everyone else does not,” Kelly said. “And let me tell you it’s a powder keg. We still have potential liabilities out there that frighten me and that keep me up at night.”
That’s when Harris jumped into the conversation to say that he viewed the county’s emergency declaration as “a tool in the tool pouch.”
The commissioners initially discussed the potential financial ramifications of such a move, including the loss of some funding, but there seemed to be some consensus that Abbott’s order had given them some cover.
The liabilities that troubled Kelly were mostly related to the re-opening of the courthouse and an outbreak in the county’s jail, which has thus far been able to keep the virus from reaching inmates and staff. The same cannot be said in other parts of Texas, where COVID-19 has run rampant in federal and state prisons.
“We have no idea what’s going to happen once we open this courthouse back up for jury trials,” Kelly said. “We’re working on a plan.”
Kelly said he’s concerned about opening the courthouse to inmates from the county jail, who will have to be taken back and forth to their court appearances. In fact, Kelly said there is still a possibility that the Hill Country Youth Event Center could host some criminal proceedings.
“The liability exposures are astronomical,” Kelly said. “Just saying.”
Belew followed that with a question about legal responsibility to Kelly.
“You’re saying the county would be held responsible for a pandemic, if a prisoner got somebody sick?” Belew asked.
Kelly explained in Colorado there have been federal lawsuits that have led to changes in jail procedures. On May 11, a federal judge granted an injunction that a Colorado sheriff had violated the Eighth Amendment rights of inmates where COVID-19 had infected seven and killed at least one inmate.
And it’s not just Colorado where legal action has occurred, lawsuits on grounds of Eighth Amendment protections — which prevents cruel and unusual punishment — have been filed across the country.
“I don’t know how you can do that,” Belew said. “I mean anything is possible I guess when a man can be a woman, because he puts on a dress, I suppose anything is possible. I don’t see that happening to us, realistically.”
That drew this comment from Kelly: “Well, I don’t think that’s realistic and I will tell you why; when we start taking vulnerable populations from that jail and subjecting them to possible COVID-19 inmates then, yes, we will be liable for the medical care to take care of them. The estimates, I’m telling you, are off the charts.”
Kelly went on to say that his concerns rest with a potential outbreak in the jail.
“It could blow up on us,” Kelly said.
After further discussion, Belew’s motion died.
Good for you Judge Kelly. Stand your ground for the good of the county and the residents. The virus is far from gone, in fact statewide (and here) new cases are rising and deaths across the state are too. It just takes a few loud mouthed whiners to take a trip somewhere and come back and infect a lot of people - at church, city hall, courthouse, or busy stores. I will take a judge's opinion over most anytime. As said "Better Safe than Sorry" sure applies here with a potentially deadly disease in a county full of elderly people and folks on rehab.
I agree with Julie caufield! Belew sounds just like so many I see posting and commenting on Facebook about infringement of their right to freedom of choice. It seems to me that many are focusing more on being "told what to do" instead of doing what's right to protect others. What about the rights of people who want to stay safe and where a mask when we enjoy our freedom? Those that don't want to wear a mask say if people are so worried about those not wearing one then "stay home". Why do the "civil rights fighters" feel it's ok to infringe upon our rights? Our right to be protected in our country. This virus has not "run it's course"! No ones asking anyone to wear a dress. They're asking us to be smart and protect each other by simply keeping a distance and wear a mask. Why is that such a big deal? Do they have a problem wearing a seatbelt as a precaution to serious injury or death? Or putting a child in a car seat? Anyway, once again Judge Kelly stands out with his wisdom and common sense approach to COVID-19 and our safety. If we totally open Kerrville back up and carry on like before COVID-19 I believe it will be a disaster! Y'all need to head Judge Kelly's warning or a lot of people are gonna fall victim to this virus!!
The man in a dress comment.....Blows my mind. Seriously. How dumb do you have to be to say things like that when you hold an elected position? And on the record!
