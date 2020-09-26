Tivy junior Ally Scheidle had 23 kills and 10 assists to lead the Antlers to a come-from-behind victory over visiting Medina Valley in five sets Saturday.
After dropping the first two sets, Tivy rallied to win the next two and force a decisive fifth set. In that final set, Scheidle converted six of her nine attempts into kills for the Antlers, including two of the final three points.
Set scores were 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 15-10.
It was an exhaustive victory after a three-set loss against Alamo Heights on Friday night.
Due to the delayed and shortened season, Tivy would have spent its Saturdays playing in daylong tournaments, but now they have to settle for the occasional Saturday matches.
"In your normal growth of the season this is where you're higher errors," Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said of her team's mistakes during the match.
The Antlers gave up 37 points in the match through service, passing and hitting errors.
It's the second consecutive meeting with Medina Valley where Tivy had to come-from-behind to win in five sets.
In the first set, Tivy jumped out to an early 8-2 lead before letting Medina Valley back into the set. The Antlers gave up 11 points, including four consecutive plays, that helped Medina Valley take the lead 16-14.
That was just enough of a crack for Medina Valley to overcome the Antlers. Medina Valley did plenty of things right, especially with 6-foot, 3-inch Kyla Solis, who presented plenty of matchup problems.
However, Medina Valley had its own issues and in the third set it gave back plenty to the Antlers. That was enough to help get the Antlers back into the match.
The Antlers won the third set 25-19 and in the fourth set featured an intense back-and-forth of both teams trading kills before Tivy sealed the win 25-22 on back-to-back kills from Kierson Jalowy and Scheidle.
In the match, Scheidle hit .451 (23-of-51) but she was superb in the fifth set with six kills, including her final two that put the Antlers up 14-10. Tivy closed out the match on an contested over-the-net call against Medina Valley.
Jalowy finished with 10 kills and 37 digs for the Antlers. Kindal Brown finished with five kills and 25 digs and Hailey Davis finished with five kills and four blocks. Neva Henderson had 20 setting assists.
One of the biggest moments of the match was Kaylee Coffee blocked Solis for a kill in the fifth set. Coffee missed all of last season due to injury. The Antlers also got four kills from Taylor Kubacak.
For the match, Tivy hit .336 (46-of-136).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.