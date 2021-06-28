Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
Storms are not expected to become severe on a widespread basis, but a few storms could produce frequent lightning, wind gusts to 45 mph and heavy tropical downpours.
Storms will be scattered in nature with some areas receiving heavier rainfall than others.
The clouds and higher humidity will keep temperatures in check with most areas remaining in the 80's for daytime highs. This is below average for late June.
Winds remain out of the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph, except for higher gusts near any storms that develop.
Skies become mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Light southeast winds prevail at 5 to 10 mph.
