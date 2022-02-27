Monday weather
Sunny skies and warmer daytime highs in the middle 60s are expected Monday afternoon.

High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry Monday and Tuesday.

Winds become south at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours with low humidity in the forecast.

Fair skies remain in the forecast Monday night with cold overnight lows between 25 and 30 degrees across the local area.  Winds become light and variable.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees.

