A Kerrville resident on parole for murdering his roommate’s child in 1989 is in the local county jail on accusations of possessing marijuana and trying to hide it from police.
Armando Soto, who was in jail as of Aug. 12, was reportedly driving in the 1900 block of Goat Creek Road about 10:45 p.m. July 10 when a Kerrville police officer observed him commit an unspecified traffic violation, according to jail records and Kerrville Police spokesman Sgt. Chuck Bocock.
“When stopping the vehicle, the officer noted an item was thrown outside the vehicle's window,” Bocock said in an email. “The item was retrieved by the officer which was a plastic baggie containing a small amount of marijuana.”
Soto was arrested on suspicion of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and evidence tampering, a state jail felony. Armando Soto also is accused of violating parole and so cannot be released from jail even if he made bond.
Soto killed the child of a woman he was living with in Fort Worth. According to an indictment, he murdered 18-month Adam Barboza on Feb. 7, 1989, by hurling the child against the floor, against the wall, against an unknown object and beat the child with an unknown object. The child sustained severe multiple trauma to at least the abdomen, the head, and the left leg — the left femur was fractured. The child was brain dead after Soto’s arrest, according to medical reports. In a Feb. 14, 1989, death summary report, Dr. Gordon Paul wrote of a laceration to the child’s liver that was large but healed over, indicating injuries that were three to four days old. Another doctor found a rib fracture that also predated the day the child was murdered by 10 days to two weeks.
Soto initially claimed the death was an accident that occurred while he was babysitting his roommate's three young children while she was at work, according to a Fort Worth Star Telegram article. He claimed that he’d been cooking fish when he heard the child get into the bathroom and fall, then found the child not breathing when he went to check on him. But Soto later admitted to murdering the toddler.
When hospital staff asked the child’s mother about old bruises the child had, she was unable to explain how he got them and said the child bruises “easily.” Soto was then married to another woman who also resided at the home but who was in the hospital at the time of the killing.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Soto, then 21 years old, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was released on parole about three years ago, said a member of the Barboza family who has been following the case for years.
“He only did five years before he was eligible for parole — thank God we kept him in there for another 15 years,” the Barboza family member said.
It appears Soto has been in Kerrville for at least 11 months, as he was convicted of a misdemeanor last year. He dumped garbage in an illegal manner on Sept. 23, 2019, according to court records, and was sentenced to pay $289 in fees and complete community service — he was ordered to either pick up litter or work at the recycling center. He had $99 in outstanding fees as of Aug. 7, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.