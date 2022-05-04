Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 58-year-old Mountain Home ex-con accused in a grand jury indictment of sexually assaulting a child at least three times from 2018 to 2020.
Antonio Hernandez Flores was first arrested on July 26, 2021, posted a $250,000 bond three days later and failed to appear in court on April 27, according to county records.
A warrant was issued for Flores’ arrest and local law enforcement agencies have asked the public for help locating him.
“Flores is charged with the sex abuse of child continuous: Victim under 14,” reads a Kerr County Crimestoppers statement released Tuesday. “If you know his whereabouts, submit a tip to www.kerrtips.com, use our P3 tips app, or give us a call at 830-896-8477. The first, most accurate tip leading to his arrest could be eligible for a cash reward. With Crime Stoppers the entire process from tip to reward is always anonymous; you will never have to give your name.”
The investigation into Flores began July 26, 2021, when a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigator went to the home of a teen boy who reported being sexually abused for five years, according to a KCSO affidavit. A forensic interview was scheduled that day and the boy made five “detailed and credible outcries," the first of which involved an incident when the boy was 9 years old, according to the affidavit.
“The victim stated that (the abuse) has been going on at least once a week every week until now, where he is not telling Antonio no and to stop doing that in which Antonio has threatened violence,” reads the affidavit.
Flores agreed to be interviewed by the investigator, who reported the man said he was sexually abused as a child in Mexico.
Flores "fully corroborated the outcries from the victim" and admitted to raping the boy least twice a month for five years, according to the affidavit.
Flores also confessed to sexually abusing another boy, this one 10 years of age, according to the affidavit. This second boy died 9 years later in a car crash.
“Antonio further confessed that there could possibly be more victims but that he doesn’t remember names or events very clearly,” reads the affidavit.
A grand jury indictment filed Aug. 24, 2021, accuses Flores of violating Texas Penal Code Sec. 21.02, which makes it a first degree felony to sexually abuse a child younger than 14 two or more times during a period of 30 days or more. This offense is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Criminal history
Flores has been convicted of driving while intoxicated at least once in Gonzales County, in 2001, and four times in Kerr County, in 1991, 2003 and twice in 2009, according to court records.
After being convicted of his first felony DWI in Kerr County in 2003, Flores successfully completed a Texas DWI Repeat Offender Program run by the Hill Country Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc. on June 21, 2004. Flores committed at least two more DWIs in 2008, which local prosecutors also enhanced to felonies.
Flores was convicted of the felonies and put on 10 years probation, which included a lockdown inpatient treatment program run by the prison system. He later violated probation and was sentenced to two, concurrent, five-year prison terms on May 20, 2010, by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams.
