The Tivy Antlers lost to Smithson Valley 54-42 Tuesday afternoon at Antler Gymnasium.
Tivy jumped to an 11-8 lead after one quarter of play.
Hugo Castorena hit a three pointer and scored another bucket in the Antler attack early on.
Tivy led at the break 26-25 thanks to 11 points by Caleb Hebert-Dwyer.
The game remained tight in the third quarter with the score tied at 38-38 after three.
Jaden Frausto knocked down a three and Hebert-Dwyer added six more points to keep the game close.
The Rangers ran away in the fourth quarter outscoring the Antlers 16-4 to win the ball game 54-42.
Quentin Vega hit a three point shot in the fourth, but that was it.
Caleb Fineske made a charity shot to round out scoring in the final quarter.
