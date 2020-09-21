Twenty-thousand local election ballots on a loading dock waiting to be delivered are now worthless to Kerr County in the wake of a recent Texas Supreme Court decision.
The county will have to absorb the cost of printing the now-worthless ballots, which was “somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000,” according to Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, whose office is in charge of elections in Kerr County.
Additionally, county officials had been hoping to mail out ballots to eligible citizens this week, but that’s been put on hold, Reeves said at Monday morning’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
Last week, the Texas Supreme Court issued an order that will require three Green Party candidates be added to the
Nov. 3 General Election ballot, which led local officials to advise voters that there could be delays in mailing ballots to people.
There are only three vendors in Texas qualified to print ballots, Reeves said.
These problems won’t affect when the election period is, it’s just delaying the mailing of ballots, Reeves said. He was hoping to have them out by the end of September.
“We’re hopeful it will be shortly into October, but we’re at their mercy right now,” Reeves said. “My staff will put in the time that’s needed to get them out the door.”
In order to make a deadline, the county already had mailed some now-out-of-date ballots to servicemembers.
“We’ve initiated all of the protocols for corrected ballots on that,” Reeves said.
Reeves also addressed the cost of reprinting the ballots with the commissioners.
“Through our budget, I believe I can absorb it with this fiscal year, what was leftover, and the next fiscal year,” Reeves told county commissioners. “We are also working with the (county) auditor’s office for grants through a foundation that’s available, but I have nothing concrete.”
