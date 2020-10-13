The Tivy Antler Cross Country Team performed well at the Llano End of Season Invitational Monday.
The Tivy Girls Team won their division and the Boys Team finished second.
Hannah Aspinall placed second in the Gold Women’s Two Mile Run finishing with a score of 12:56.00 and Kendyl Turner placed third with a score of 13:05.00.
On the Men’s Gold three mile run team, Ethan Wrase finished in first place with a score of 18:16.00.
Tivy Cross Country Coach Kevin Pope was pleased with the results.
“It was a good invitational meet competing against some of the better 4A programs in the area,” Pope said of the Llano Invitational. “Both Tivy teams competed well. The girls won and the boys got 2nd by 3 points, despite missing one of our top 2 runners.”
