Ingram Tom Moore High School quarterback Tim Leatherman connected with Andrew Burroughs for three touchdown passes, the defense put together a huge game and the Warriors improved to 5-0 Thursday night with a 19-0 victor over visiting Manor New Tech.
Leatherman rushed for a game-high 102 yards and threw 93 yards on 7-of-13 passing for 93 yards to pace the Warriors offensively. The senior quarterback connected on second quarter touchdown strikes of 21 and 31 yards to held Ingram take a 12-0 halftime lead.
Since 2004, no Ingram team has gone 5-0 to start the season. The teams in 2018 and 2014 both started 4-1. In 2014, that team won a school-best 10 games and reached the third round of the playoffs.
Ingram's football program was launched in 1980.
Defensively, the Warriors held New Tech to 98 yards of total offense, including just 29 on the ground. Ingram's defense stopped Titans' runners for losses on seven plays.
The victory was the Warriors second defensive shutout in a decade — the program shutout D'Hanis last season, 18-0
The game was the first of the season for New Tech, which has had its season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in the Austin area. The Titans were solid on defense but were faced with constant three-and-outs against the Ingram defense.
With 4:52 left in the third quarter, Leathern found a wide open Burroughs on a 16-yard scoring strike. Kam Carrington, who saw limited action due to an injury, was able to kick the extra point to put the Warriors up 19-0.
For Ingram the win comes at a good time because they will have a Friday off, and then head into a bye next week before returning to action on Oct. 9 at Sonora in the district opener for both teams.
Burroughs had another solid night with 17 carries for 80 yards, and he saw considerable time at quarterback for the first time this season. He also caught five passes for 83 yards.
