Dominique Fasiska Shields
September 1976 - March 2020
Dominique Fasiska Shields was born September 4th, 1976 to Ricky Scott and Sonya Shields and passed away on March 17th, 2020 at the young age of 43. A native of Kerrville, Dominique graduated from Tivy High School in 1994 where she was a National Honor Society Member and participated in multiple sports including basketball, volleyball, and track. During her time attending Tivy High, Dominique proved to be an academic scholar by consistently making the Honor Roll list, earning the Antler Heart Award, recognized as the Elks Teen of the Month and earning the Hill Country College Fund. Graduating with honors in 1994, Dominique continued her passion for learning by attending Schreiner University and graduating in 1999 with a Bachelors of Business Administration. On December 16th, 1994, Dominique gave birth to her first son Joseph. She worked as a hostess at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel while pursuing her education and providing for her son. Ensuring her child understood the importance of an education, she wanted to not only be a great mother, but also a role model for her child.
While attending Schreiner, Dominique met her now husband Lamar (LD) Williams and became Dominique Williams on August 10th, 1999. Moving to San Antonio while her husband enlisted into the United States Army, Dominique continued pursing her educational goals. While living in San Antonio, she attended Tarleton State University earning her Bachelors in Computer Science.
While living in Indiana, Dominique gave birth to their son Isaiah on July 24th, 2005. A few months later, she moved back to Kerrville while her husband was deployed to Iraq. Although deployed, she ensured to keep her husband updated with their boy’s progress; from school work to first steps, she ensured he was a part of their lives.
Dominique’s desire for learning inspired her to become a certified tax professional where she then became a state auditor to South Carolina. Her strong math skills enabled her to continuously be recognized by her supervisors as an outstanding tax professional. While working as a revenue agent for the state, she began pursing and completing her Masters in Accounting from Strayer University.
Over the years, Dominique and Lamar moved all over the country. Living in Indiana, New York, and South Carolina, she took full advantage of opportunities for them to travel and educate their children. Her belief in education not only inspired trips but also continued her passion for learning.
Although Dominique lived in other states, she would always travel home to visit and always was prepared to attend her church services. As a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, her faith in God was a driving force behind treating others with dignity and respect. She never hesitated to help a family member, friend or even a stranger in need. “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” Hebrews 13:16
Dominique believed in living and experiencing new things. Always planning trips to destinations around the country, she ensured her husband was a professional driver and road expert. She wanted to ensure her children were exposed to as much history and education along with the fun of adventures.
Dominique was a member of the National Association of Black Accountants, an avid participant in Arts and Crafts, a certified Zumba Instructor, and a consistent volunteer at food banks and shelters. Her passion for learning new things and sharing that with others was a testament to her giving nature.
Dominique is preceded in death by Vernon Shields and survived by her husband, Lamar, oldest son, Joseph, son Isaiah, mother Sonya, father, Ricky, sisters, Tineasha and Kristen, brothers, Ricky, Tevin, and Rodgerick , aunt Tanya and Nell, uncle Danny, her beloved grandmother Evelyn, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Husbands Tribute
We only have one life to live and I am glad I was able to live my life with my wife and best friend God brings people into your life for a reason There are moments which mark your life Moments when you realize nothing will ever be the same and time is divided into two parts before this, and after this.
The moments that we get with people are either signs of what’s ahead or what we need to do When I realize that God was trying to bring Dominique into my life, I then realized that my life would never be the same We met while attending Schreiner, she was the smart one of course, I was just getting by I am a big believer in Faith I believe everything happens for a reason The reason may not ever reveal itself but It’s up to you to take advantage of those moments, opportunities, and events that may impact the course of your life
Dominique was a giver She would do anything for anyone at any time What you don’t know is what she gave me Dominique not only impacted my life but gave me focus She made me want more out of life and provided me a reason for living She inspired me to be better than I was each day She enabled me to live the life I should and shared her life with me.
Dominique was an amazing person If she didn’t know something, she would learn it If she didn’t understand it she would ask for help If she said she wanted to do something, she did it This is what inspired me from day to day Seeing her continue to grow and accomplish the things she wanted to pursue, which was a lot, was inspiring She never told me what I had to do she simply gave me the drive to do it.
There are many things I can tell you about her but I won’t do that She touched each of us in her own way and this is the reason why I would ask you to not think of how she left us, but remember how she lived.
Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Riverhills Mansion.
The Memorial Service will be followed by a social and dinner.
Date: 20 June 20
Time: Memorial-4:30 p.m. Dinner- 6:00 p.m.
Address: 100 Riverhills Club Ln.
