A cold front will impact our weather forecast late Sunday night into Monday. Until then, we can expect warm and unseasonably humid weather conditions throughout the weekend.
UNSEASONABLY WARM SATURDAY
Morning clouds, patchy dense fog and high humidity will start the day off Saturday. Skies become partly sunny during the day. It remains humid all day long with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
We could see light amounts of measurable precipitation for a few locations Saturday morning. Trace amounts of precipitation up to a few hundredths of an inch will be possible.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible.
VERY WARM AND HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies redevelop Saturday night across the Hill Country. Low temperatures hover in the upper 50s to lower 6’s for most of the area.
Areas of fog and light drizzle remain possible, but some areas may remain dry. Trace amounts of precipitation are possible.
South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
SLIGHTLY COOLER SUNDAY
High humidity and more clouds are in the forecast Sunday. High temperatures hold in the middle to upper 70s with a few areas in the lower to middle 70s due to low clouds across the region.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
WINDY COLD FRONT TOWARD DAYBREAK MONDAY
A windy cold front will track across the area during the overnight hours through daybreak Monday. Most of the night will be humid with readings in the 6’s, but temperatures should fall into the 40s and 50s behind the cold front close to sunrise.
Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts up to 25 mph possible.
Highs will likely hold in the 60s throughout the day Monday.
There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast late Sunday into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.