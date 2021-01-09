Richard Schmidt & Eve Schmidt

Richard Schmidt, age 90, passed away on December 31, 2020. Eve Schmidt, age 89, passed away on January 3, 2021.
Richard was born on July 29, 1930, in Vienna, South Dakota. He joined the Marine Corps in 1951. After his discharge, he worked as a mail carrier in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for 30 years.
Eve was born on February 27, 1931, in Peins (Friesland), the Netherlands. She moved with her family to the United States in 1952 to join her brother and family.
Richard and Eve met in Sioux Falls and were married on September 27, 1956. They lived in Sioux Falls for 40 years and moved to the Rio Grande Valley to start their retirement. In 2000, they moved to Kerrville to the Rio Robles Retirement Community to continue their retirement.
They are survived by a nephew, Rick Schmidt; and a niece, Danette Randall.
Funeral services will be held at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at Rio Robles Retirement Community.
Thank you to Roy and Phyllis Riley for their friendship and care of Richard and Eve.
