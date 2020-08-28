Ten new nursing students took an oath to patient care this month as part of a new ceremony held at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Schreiner University’s nursing program hosted the inaugural White Coat Ceremony, described as a rite of passage to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care at the very start of training.
In addition to reciting the oath, students came forward during the Aug. 13 ceremony to be "cloaked" before family and friends in the iconic white coat that signifies their status as healthcare professionals.
The 10 students, all of whom are Texas residents, include:
Jessica Garcia, of Yorktown
Megan Jacob, of Winters
Alicia Messer, of San Antonio
Jalyn Brooke Otterman, of Pipe Creek
Lilliany Perez, of San Antonio
Hallie Schmitt, of Needville
Keaton Sharp, of Magnolia
Robert Clay Stewart, of Kerrville
Jayden Ward, of Seguin
Donna Wilson, of Comfort
The Gold Foundation supported this White Coat Ceremony with a grant from Board trustee Elaine Adler and administered through a partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
“This was an amazing event and a wonderful way to start the new semester,” said Dr. Wanda Sparks, nursing program director for Schreiner University. Sparks was also the keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony.
