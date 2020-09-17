Higher humidity is in the forecast Thursday.
This will combine with a low pressure system to produce scattered showers and storms across the Hill Country throughout the day.
Brief heavy downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent lightning will be possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.
Daytime highs climb into the middle 80's, but will fall into the 70's where rainfall is observed.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be in the forecast between any rain showers that pop up.
A tropical system may develop across the southern Gulf of Mexico which could be a feature to watch across Texas over the next few days.
