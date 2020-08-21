If Ingram wants to make a deep run into the University Interscholastic League volleyball playoffs they can’t take anyone lightly — ever.
On Friday night, Ingram’s girls volleyball team had some ragged moments against visiting Florence, but the Warriors still rolled to a 3-0 victory to improve to 8-0 on the season. The ragged play is in part, according to coach Tony Vela Jr., related to an exhausting schedule that will see the Warriors play 10 matches in 14 days.
“I have to do a better job of managing some things,” Vela said. “We’re a little fatigued right now. We’ve been playing three days a week, and you can see a little bit of fatigue setting in. I’ve got to do a better job with treatment and recovery.”
Set scores were 25-21, 25-16 and 25-14.
The little things on Friday night proved to be a bit of an annoyance for the girls on the court from missed sets, to passing errors and some dropped balls that led Florence aces on serves. The lulls were there, but in the end the strength of Ingram’s lineup was overpowering.
Senior Anna Crittenden led the way with 12 kills ( .461 hitting) and senior McKenna Gelsone had 17 setting assists to lead the Warriors.
“We have very connected sets,” Crittenden said of the chemistry between herself and Gelsone, who also had three kills for the Warriors. “Tonight was a little off.”
This is a team that has high expectations for the playoffs, wants to play fast and wants to dominate. At times all of those showed up. Early in the second set, Gelsone had three setting assists to Crittenden and fellow senior Karli Bonam that helped the Warriors on a four-point run. It was that kind of fast and powerful play that is the team’s goal.
“This team can be very good,” Crittenden said. “We have a very big goal this year.”
The lulls, always an element of volleyball, were usually stopped by a huge kill by Bonam, who finished with seven kills on the night. She was also dominant at the service line with five aces.
The endurance of the team will be tested today when it travels to face Hondo for a noon start.
