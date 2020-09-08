As universities across the country have reopened for classes many of them have been swamped by coronavirus outbreaks, including three major universities here in Texas, but that has not been the case here in the Hill Country.
On Tuesday, Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick said he’s been pleased with how students have responded to the school’s stringent COVID-19 protocols, which has helped minimize the virus on campus. Schreiner has reported just four cases of COVID-19, and all of those happened before students returned to campus last month.
“They are all doing the things we’ve asked them to do,” said McCormick during an interview on KDT Live, The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday webcast. “That’s been the biggest thing we’ve had going for us.”
Of course, the year has not been without its challenges, and McCormick readily describes the summer of preparation for bringing students back as the most challenging of his career. The 2020-21 school year already looks dramatically different than what the university had planned for more than a year ago. Now, students will leave campus at Thanksgiving and then return to campus in the new year.
The university’s NCAA Division III athletics program has been shelved until at least January, and there’s still questions about how they’re going to run concurrent sports in the fall and the winter.
The virus has also taken a financial toll on universities around the country, and as campuses opened some of the biggest have seen huge spikes in cases. At Baylor, Texas Christian and and Texas A&M the number of cases involving students has grown significantly — all three are among universities with the most cases in the country.
“This is absolutely unprecedented with what we’ve faced,” McCormick said. “I do a lot of reading about higher education and there are a lot of books that have been published in the last decade about the demise of higher education. Not in a single one of those books did they say it was because of a pandemic.”
But that’s what McCormick and his team of administrators face — managing a return to in-class learning during a pandemic. The virus has forced the university to seal itself off from the rest of the community. No one can enter the campus without a wristband indicating they’ve had a temperature check and completed a health questionnaire. Residential students have their temperatures checked and have to complete a health questionnaire before returning to dormitories, which have also been modified to focus on social distance.
Each Wednesday, the university conducts surveillance testing to see if anyone has contracted the virus. It’s those days that makes McCormick anxious, because a positive test could change everything.
“We’ve got to use the best information we have at the moment,” McCormick said. “I don’t know if it’s all right or not? I think there has been, across campus, a focus on being resolute of where we are right now in terms of keeping our students and employees as safe as possible.”
The greatest challenge, according to McCormick, rests in the uncertainty that the virus brings to every facet of the university’s planning. However, McCormick said he expects things to loosen up slowly around campus, including allowing students to use the dining halls.
Before the pandemic, Schreiner was set to embark on several community-focused initiatives, including opening the Guadalupe River Trail extension and the Trailhead project, which features a beer garden and performance space for community activities. In addition, Schreiner annually hosts dozens of community events.
“It’s been heartbreaking,” McCormick said of closing the campus. “We thrive in that environment in which we are close neighbors. In fact, much of the Trailhead construction was meant to be a delight to those on our own campus community, but the Kerrville community too.”
If there has been a sliver of good news during all of this, Schreiner’s strongest programs have been able to pivot into some key areas of community support, including a program aimed at helping registered nurses upgrade their education to a bachelor’s degree. A business degree program is aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs.
However, McCormick’s focus is still on growing a residential campus, where students come from all over Texas and the world to learn.
“I think I’m more committed to that vision than ever,” McCormick said. “Schreiner has on that front gate: ‘Enter with hope.’ That was our long game. Not to play a prestige game. Our mission is who are the students who have promise and potential, especially those students with promise and potential that another university may have not seen the value in. Can we identify those students? Can we bring them into a higher education environment and grow and cultivate them. There aren’t enough schools doing that.”
