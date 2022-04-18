For the first time in ages, we have low rain chances in the forecast each day this week. A period of above-average temperatures and higher humidity will give us opportunities for measurable rainfall in the days to come.
Reports of golf-ball-sized hail were received Sunday afternoon near Center Point and Comfort. Rainfall totals were scattered throughout the area.
CLOUD AND SUNSHINE MIXTURE TUESDAY
Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler than average Tuesday due to clouds and rain chances.
Highs warm into the middle 70s.
Winds become gusty out of the southeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible.
CLOUDY OVERNIGHT WITH FOG AND DRIZZLE
Clouds are expected to redevelop during the late night hours. Low temperatures hold in the lower to middle 60s.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
Trace amounts of light precipitation are possible.
WARMER WEDNESDAY
Temperatures climb above average Wednesday with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon hours.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 80s.
South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible in the afternoon hours.
Isolated storm chances exist late in the day with a marginal risk for hail and strong wind gusts.
WARM AND HUMID OVERNIGHT
South winds taper off a bit overnight.
It remains muggy with lows in the middle 60s.
Areas of fog and drizzle are possible during the late night hours.
RAIN CHANCE OVER THE WEEKEND
Storm chances increase Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Timing the storms out will be difficult this early in the forecast period. Stay tuned for more.
