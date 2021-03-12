Five people are running for three open aldermen seats on the Ingram city council, and the woman appointed in December to the mayoral post faces no challenger.
The candidates, according to an email from City Secretary Stephanie Breckenridge, are:
Bridge Dale, 70, a full-time volunteer at the Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Store
Bill Warren, 66, a mechanic
Jimmy Lopez, 64, an RV tech and business owner
Claud Jordan, 49, a septic system installer and business owner
Robert Kimbrough, 73, retired
The filing deadlines to be placed on the ballot have passed. The three aldermen candidates with the most votes will be considered the winners. Voting will take place April 19-27, according to the county elections office website.
Kathy Rider will likely be elected mayor, as she faces no challenger. Rider, 46, is a dog trainer and former peace officer who is married to Precinct 4 Constable Brad Rider. She was appointed mayor following the resignation of Brandon Rowan.
