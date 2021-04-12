Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.