The Hill Country is at risk for severe thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
A cold front and upper air disturbance will create the potential for a few severe thunderstorms late Monday.
Widespread activity is not expected at this time, however, if a storm develops, it may become severe quickly.
Large hail will be the main severe weather hazard.
Isolated storms could pop up west of the area late this afternoon.
Storms will drift eastward this evening, with lingering showers and isolated storms possible through midnight.
Remain weather alert, especially across the western half of the Hill Country.
Kerrville and Kerr County is included in the risk area late Monday.
High temperatures climb into the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
