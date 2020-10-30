The automated weather site at Louis Schreiner Municipal Airport in Kerrville reported a low temperature of 31 degrees Friday morning.
Reports show 32 degrees at 6:55 a.m. Friday morning and again at 7:35 a.m. Friday.
This would be the first freeze of the season at the Schreiner Municipal Airport site in Kerrville.
The record low temperature for Friday morning at the USDA in Kerrville is 23 degrees set in 1980.
The official climate site for Kerrville is located at the USDA Lab located three miles North-northeast of Kerrville.
No confirmation on the official low temperature has been received yet after reaching out to the USDA Friday afternoon.
