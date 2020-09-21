I was recently at Belk’s to do some shopping. Rose Vasquez, my favorite saleslady, told me I had left an envelope at the checkout counter on a previous visit. I had no idea what it was. Rose called the manager, I guess, who came and met me at the checkout counter with an envelope. Evidently when I had been there a few weeks prior to pay my bill, I had left some cash change in my bank envelope on the counter. Rose saw it, set it aside, gave it to the manager who put it in the store safe. Thanks to Rose’s honesty I had my money back. I really appreciate the fine honest staff at Belk’s. I especially want to thank Rose, who is a very special person and a wonderful saleslady. I always enjoy her friendliness and smile whenever I shop at Belk’s.
Judy Perry, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.