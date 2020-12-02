The Comfort Deer returned from a 14-day quarantine to defeat the Center Point Lady Pirates 51-12 Tuesday night.
Ashlynn Rodriguez led the Deer in scoring with 13 points and Katie Haffner and Bailey Feldman scored six points on the night.
After leading 5-4 after one quarter, Comfort extended their lead to 14-8 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Deer went on a 25-2 run that was followed up by a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Ava Govea, Daniela Hernandex, Meghan Davis, Kallie Doss, Erin Alt, Leslie Perez-Villa and Shay Rodriguez rounded out the team in scoring for the Deer.
Center Point was led in scoring by Victoria Beckerson and Kourtney Carmouche who scored five points apiece.
Hailey Rayburn scored the remaining points for Center Point.
Center Point is scheduled to play Medina Tuesday, Dec. 8th at 6:15 p.m.
Comfort travels to Hondo on Friday with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.