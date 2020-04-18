UPDATE: The San Marcos Police Department released the following statement on Facebook about tonight's active shooter incident in Hays County:
It is with very heavy hearts that we let you know that one SMPD Officer was killed and two others injured in the line of duty while responding to an assault/domestic disturbance at at Twin Lake Villas Apartments, 2917 Hunter Rd. The two injured officers have been transported to Seton in Kyle for surgery.
Police report that the suspect is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
We will be live-streaming a press conference with more information on the SMPD Facebook Page at 10:00 am tomorrow morning.
San Marcos, please keep the two wounded officers in your prayers tonight, and keep the families of everyone involved in your hearts.
A San Marcos police officer was killed this evening during an active shooter event in Hays County, according to news reports.
Two officers were injured and the shooter is dead, according to KXAN and KHOU11.
A Facebook post an hour ago by the San Marcos Police Department doesn't provide details about the incident or mention any shooting or death, but only describes the area that's off-limits to the public. A 7:43 p.m. post states that the area is safe but still off-limits while the investigation continues.
"The Kendall County Sheriff's Office sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and coworkers of the Officer killed and the two injured in the line of duty tonight," states a Facebook Post by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about the incident on Twitter: "Our hearts are heavy tonight with the report that San Marcos Police Officers were shot in the line of duty. Join Cecilia & me in keeping these officers in our prayers."
"Tonight's shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," stated Abbott in a separate statement he linked to on Twitter. "I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."
