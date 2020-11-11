Marian Lois Boyle Hawran
January 1936 - November 2020
Marian Lois Boyle Hawran died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Meatro (Mickey), three daughters, Laura (Andrew) Shoun, Carol Hawran (Matt Schwartz), and Allison Midgley, two grandsons, Peter (Ansley) Shoun and Adam Meatro Shoun, and many loving cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Euphemia (Woods) and Stewart Boyle.
She was born on January 23, 1936 in Kearny NJ, grew up in Kearny and Brownsville TX, and attended New Jersey State Teachers College at Glassboro. She and Mickey married in 1958, celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary on October 25th of this year. She raised her family in Boundbrook NJ and Flemington NJ with Mickey, worked in Houghton Mifflin customer service, and began camping on family trips. Marian’s faith was central throughout her life, and she attended church wherever she lived and traveled. Some of her fondest memories were attending summer church camp at Mo-Ranch in Hunt TX, singing in the Flemington Presbyterian Church choir, and learning in the religious book group at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville TX. She loved spending time at the Jersey Shore, cross-stitching, crafts, and after retirement, traveling full-time throughout the United States with Mickey. After settling in Ingram TX, she enjoyed serving in civic and social groups, line dancing, and welcoming new neighbors to her community. She and Mickey moved to Anderson to be nearer to family. Friends and family could count on Marian’s cards and letters that let them know that she thought of them often. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International (https://fundraise.heifer.org/team/329356) in her memory.
No services are planned.
