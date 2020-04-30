Five Kerr County residents are among at least 27,054 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department. All of these five patients are either recovered or recovering, officials have said.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 207 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 732 people had died from the disease in Texas and 314,790 had been tested. An estimated 12,507 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,702. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,203 and 2,032, respectively.
Nationwide, 120,720 people have recovered from the disease, 1,039,909 have been infected and 60,966 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 6,026,170 had been tested for the virus.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 3,194,663, deaths numbered 227,671, and 973,460 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 5,986
Dallas County - 3,240
Tarrant County - 2,088
Travis County - 1,539
Bexar County - 1,307
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 19
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 15
Hays County - 161
Comal County - 52
Frio County - 7
Alcohol-to-go sales may continue post stay-home order
Alcohol-to-go may become the new norm in Texas.
Days after announcing his phased reopening plan, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter that alcohol-to-go sales can continue after his stay-home order expires.
“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” Abbott said on Twitter.
The current statewide “stay home” order will expire on Thursday and starting Friday, May 1, Phase 1 of the reopening of Texas will begin. As part of Phase 1, restaurants, retailers, museums and libraries can reopen, provided they follow strict social distancing and hygiene protocols.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s website backs up Abbott’s statement, stating that alcohol-to-go and delivery options that were put in place last month due to coronavirus closures will continue past May 1.
Under the current waiver issued by Abbott last month, restaurants with a mixed beverage permit may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are ordered with food from the restaurant.
Health experts give Abbott's plan to reopen Texas mixed reviews, warn state should revive stay-at-home order if surge emerges
Public health experts have mixed reviews for Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive allowing businesses to partially reopen this week as the state continues to fend off the new coronavirus.
Many praised Abbott for taking a phased approach to reopening as opposed to allowing everything to open all at once, though some said his timeline started too soon and is moving too quickly. They cautioned that the state still needs to ramp up its testing and contact tracing abilities. And they warned that officials should be prepared to pause during the first phase of reopening — or even revert back to a stay-at-home order — should the data show a surge is likely.
“We’ve been stable for a while with the number of cases. We haven’t exceeded hospital capacity. He’s trying to give a jump-start to the economy, being very cautious about it,” said Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, a professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology at UT Health. “It’s kind of a measured way he did it.”
Abbott said Monday that restaurants, movie theaters and malls may open at 25% capacity in most of the state starting Friday, though some have said they will not. If that partial opening proceeds without a major “flare-up” of the virus, Abbott said, broader openings may take place starting May 18 — or even sooner, he suggested in a later interview with a Houston television station.
Diana Cervantes, director of the epidemiology program at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, said Monday’s announcement came too soon — and did not give businesses enough time to prepare precautionary measures before opening Friday.
“That’s a concern,” she said.
Health leaders in some Texas cities said it was too soon to relax social distancing precautions that have helped keep the coronavirus outbreak manageable in Texas. Abbott moved toward reopening about 10 days sooner than health leaders in Houston had hoped for, according to the Houston Chronicle. The governor said his order supersedes any local restrictions.
“This is too soon for us,” Mark Escott, Austin’s interim health authority, said Tuesday during a City Council meeting. “As we’re still preparing contact tracing, ramping up testing, working to protect vulnerable populations, now is not the time to flip on the light switch.”
Child care centers remain open only for children of essential workers
Restaurant servers, retail cashiers and movie theater concession workers in Texas could be called back to work as soon as Friday, in the first phase of the state's emergence from a coronavirus shelter-at-home order.
But parents working in those industries who have young children will be turned away from licensed child care centers, which remain open only for children of essential workers such as grocery clerks and nurses. And public and private schools across the state are closed for all students through the end of the school year.
As Republican state leaders move to reenergize the economy, already a controversial decision, they are forcing some parents into a near-impossible choice: find a place to leave your child or risk losing your source of income. Under the state's current rules, Texans who choose not to go to work when their business reopens will no longer be eligible for unemployment payments.
“Public health needs indicate that child care operations may remain open only to serve children whose parent is considered an ‘essential’ worker under the Governor’s executive order,” said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission, in a statement. “Just because a business is now open does not necessarily mean that it is considered ‘essential.’”
But the Texas Workforce Commission has since said in a follow-up statement that it is considering case-by-case waivers that would allow some people to continue receiving unemployment benefits even if they choose not to return to a reopened business.
"Under longstanding TWC policy, if an employer offered an individual a job and they refused the job offer without good cause the employee would not be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits," the statement said. "Recognizing this, extraordinary situation, TWC is reevaluating good cause situations that take into consideration the governor’s direction towards reopening the economy."
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott phases in reopening, some in his party are testing his rules
Gov. Greg Abbott promised that reopening the Texas economy would be a slow, deliberate process.
Not everyone got the memo — or wants to go along with it.
As he guides Texas through arguably its most sensitive phase of the coronavirus pandemic yet, Abbott is facing a variety of tests to his pacing, mainly from a limited but increasingly vocal group of fellow Republicans who want a swifter reopening. It comprises some usual suspects — activists who have been complaining about his coronavirus response for weeks — but also some newer agitators, including a smattering of local elected officials, business owners and state lawmakers who have given Abbott leeway until now.
Abbott’s instinct so far has been mostly to deescalate, staving off confrontations that could hobble the careful course he is charting. On the line are countless lives — and the potential for a resurgence of the virus for which Abbott would shoulder most of the blame.
But with the anticipated second phase of business reopenings still over two weeks away, the political obstacle course will undoubtedly continue for Abbott, if not intensify. He announced Monday that all restaurants, retail outlets, movie theaters and malls can reopen Friday at 25% capacity. He has already sought to assuage calls for quicker action by teasing that he could reopen places like barbershops, hair salons and gyms before the May 18 target date that he initially set for phase 2.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has been more aggressive than Abbott in pushing for an economic restart, sought to address the agitation during a tele-town hall Tuesday with conservative activists. He said the state’s reopening process is being partly “driven by what doctors tell us, and they don’t run the show, but we do listen to their advice, and … they’re gonna be a little bit more cautious than you as an entrepreneur [or] myself might be.”
“And so I think we’ve struck the right balance,” Patrick said during the call hosted by Texas Values. At the same time, Patrick said he “sure would’ve liked to see barbershops and salons open up … and I think that’s gonna come pretty soon, maybe before the next step, which is May 18.”
Texas will reopen state beaches on Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas General Land Office will override any potential local mandates and reopen the state’s beaches in a limited way Friday, according to a press release from the city of Galveston.
City officials stated that per state guidance, outdoor activities are permissible “as long as necessary precautions are maintained to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize contact with people who are not in the same household.”
The move comes after several days of jurisdictional confusion between the state and local municipalities, according to The Galveston County Daily News.
Texas oil regulators to vote on whether to cut oil production
Texas oil regulators will decide at a public meeting Tuesday whether to cut oil production, as plummeting global demand has impacted the oil and gas sector in Texas.
The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s huge oil and gas industry, released a proposed order Wednesday for a 20% cut in oil production and a $1,000 fine per barrel for large producers that don’t comply.
The three-member state commission — Chairman Wayne Christian and Commissioners Christi Craddick and Ryan Sitton — has already heard more than 10 hours of testimony about production cuts, and the commissioners are expected to vote on the issue May 5. Christian is against cutting oil production, he wrote in an Op-Ed published in the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday. It is unclear how Craddick and Sitton will vote.
Nine test positive at Pilgrim's Pride chicken producer in Angelina County
Angelina County confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 46, the Lufkin Daily News reported Wednesday.
According to County Judge Don Lymbery, nine of those cases were from “one bad actor” — Pilgrim’s Pride, one of the largest chicken producers in the country.
This comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services began investigating similar outbreaks at meat processing plants JBS Beef and Tyson Foods in Moore and Shelby counties, respectively. More than a dozen meat and poultry processing plants nationwide, often staffed by immigrant workers, have had to temporarily shut down to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
H-E-B removes purchase limits on toilet paper and food items
H-E-B removed purchase limits Tuesday on toilet paper, paper towels and all food items. However, the Texas-based grocery store is still capping purchases of some non-food items — like hand sanitizer, hand soap, disinfectants and masks— and prohibiting returns of others “out of an abundance of care and concern for all H-E-B customers.”
The store first put the purchase limits in place March 13 in an effort to protect its supply chain and ensure all customers had access to in-demand products.
Texas developing "clarity" on unemployment aid qualifications as businesses reopen
A Texas Workforce Commission spokesman said late Tuesday that the agency is developing parameters for what might allow Texans to continue qualifying for unemployment insurance if they refuse to return to work at businesses reopened by Gov. Greg Abbott’s loosened executive order because they fear contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
That statement came a day after The Texas Tribune reported that TWC officials said workers must be “willing and able to work all the days and hours” required of the job they are seeking and those who choose not to return to work at businesses reopened during the pandemic will become ineligible for unemployment aid. In the Tribune story Monday, agency spokesman Cisco Gamez said workers with concerns about their employer’s adherence to health guidelines should contact the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
But on Tuesday night, Gamez said that "on a case by case basis," the agency "may need to review" situations in which workers aren’t comfortable returning to reopened businesses while the coronavirus still spreads through the community. He also said the agency is “working to develop clarity” on what “might constitute good cause” for not returning to a job. Without good cause, people aren't eligible for benefits, he said.
Gamez said he will provide more information as he gets it.
Texas A&M Veterinary Lab tests people for Covid-19 despite federal red tape limiting capacity
The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory is helping increase the state’s capacity to test people for Covid-19. But federal red tape is holding back the state agency from widespread testing — even in Amarillo as the Panhandle has become a hotbed for the coronavirus.
“Increased testing is the key to safely opening up the economy,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “The federal government needs to let us unleash the full potential of our diagnostic veterinary labs.”
The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, a component of Texas A&M AgriLife, has more testing capability than any public lab in the state. It could run as many as 300 samples per day in its Center and Gonzales labs, another 1,000 per day in Amarillo and as many as 1,800 per day in College Station.
Monday, the lab in College Station began limited human testing through a temporary partnership with a local health care provider. However, for more than a month, Texas A&M System officials have hit a roadblock at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services while trying to fully scale up labs for human testing.
Amarillo Congressman Mac Thornberry has joined the effort.
“Many of the steps we can take to deal with Covid-19 are really common sense,” Thornberry said. “Animal health professionals, such as those at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in Amarillo, maintain the highest medical standards and can make a major contribution to more testing in the Panhandle. I will continue to push federal agencies to make better use of the resources we have available in this fight.”
Veterinary diagnostic laboratories test at high-volumes for flocks and herds of animals. Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory routinely performs 900,000 tests annually, with over 64,000 of those tests using the same method used to test for Covid-19, a process called polymerase chain reaction or PCR.
While the supplies to run the human PCR test are different than those used for animals, the equipment and the testing process are the same.
Lab staff have years of formal education, training, and experience in the procedures.
Health and Human Services generally requires people with human lab experience to oversee human testing. The Texas A&M System is seeking a waiver in light of the pandemic. Texas has one of the nation’s lowest rates of Covid-19 testing per capita.
Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory would use the same FDA-approved test kit as other labs.
“There are not a lot of differences between human and animal PCR tests,” TVMDL Director Dr. Bruce Akey said. “Aside from the testing reagents used, the equipment and testing process are identical.”
Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory is a part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, a group of state and regional veterinary laboratories performing surveillance testing for the US Department of Agriculture. They follow strict federal standards to ensure the quality and reliability of testing.
“We provide the highest quality service every day to veterinary clients,” Akey said. “Although this will be the first time in TVMDL’s history to test human clinical samples, we have all the equipment, supplies, and expertise to help make a lasting impact in Texas.”
Restrictions remain at Huntsville State Park as state looks to reopen
It is not business as usual just yet for Huntsville State Parks, but the popular park site in the heart of Walker County took a step back in that direction last week.
The Texas parks system was forced to close at the end of business on April 7 as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Lone Star State’s government responded to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. After being shuttered through the typically busy Easter weekend, Abbott ordered the parks system to reopen again in a directive earlier this month. That reopening came on April 20, when TPWD followed the governor’s directions and threw out the welcome mat again.
Do note, however, that the local park is only open for day use and park-goers must make a reservation in advance, amongst other restrictions.
“As part of the continued reopening of Texas announced by Governor Abbott on April 27, masks and face coverings are now strongly encouraged in state parks, but not required,” park officials posted on Tuesday. “Also, state parks are now allowing day-use by families with more than 5 people. However, the five-person limit is still in place for groups that are not part of the same family or household, and social distancing standards and other health guidelines still apply.”
Overnight camping will resume at a later date to be determined.
Huntsville State Park has already sold out of morning passes for next weekend, but park officials noted that you can still reserve an afternoon pass and entry that will be honored anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. No visitors will be able to remain in or enter the park outside of these hours.
To make your reservation visit www.texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com.
Texas A&M wants to run human coronavirus tests in its animal labs
Texas A&M University System officials say they have the largest public laboratory capacity in the state to analyze tests for the new coronavirus. Only one problem: The labs are designed to serve animals, and university system officials say the federal government won’t let them use the facilities for human tests.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services generally requires people with human lab experience to oversee human testing. To ramp up coronavirus testing in Texas, the A&M System is seeking a waiver for its Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory — but officials say their requests have been denied.
A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said the “federal red tape” is preventing Texas from making full use of the lab, which he said has years of experience testing animals with the same method used to test for the coronavirus.
“Red tape is one thing, but red tape in the middle of a pandemic is pretty ridiculous,” Sharp said in an interview. “This ain’t the time to follow the rules, this is the time to follow common sense and open up facilities that they know are some of the best in the country.”
A&M says it has a lab in College Station that could run as many as 1,800 tests per day; one in Amarillo that could do 1,000; and labs in Center and Gonzalez that could run 300 tests each. The labs have high capacities because they often have to test entire herds or flocks. The labs perform around 900,000 tests annually, 64,000 of which are done with the same “polymerase chain reaction” used to test humans for the coronavirus, system officials said.
For more than a month, A&M System officials have gone back and forth with the federal agency over fully scaling up its veterinary labs for human coronavirus testing. While the supplies to run the human tests are different than those used for animals, the equipment and the testing process are the same, said Bruce Akey, director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.
On April 15, Akey asked HHS for temporary waivers after applications for the Amarillo and College Station labs were rejected on the grounds that their personnel do not meet the federal qualifications for human testing.
Activists, lawmakers seek racial data
Community activists and lawmakers want more information about how the coronavirus is affecting black Texans.
State Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, recently wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for increased testing in black communities in his district. And earlier this month, state Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, sent a letter to Abbott requesting the appointment of an emergency COVID-19 racial disparities task force. Thierry's letter can be read in a Twitter post by one of his staff here.
These concerns echo those voiced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren earlier this month.
"Our health care system is rife with racial disparities," posted Warren's Twitter account on April 2. "Racial data on coronavirus will be critical to ensuring an equitable and just response to this crisis across the board."
A spokesman for Abbott did not respond to a request for comment about whether the governor would take such action, though Abbott said at a recent press conference that he’s “concerned about a disproportionate impact of those who contract or suffer severe consequences from COVID-19 who are representatives of minority communities.”
Texas isn’t the only state that’s been slow to collect and publish racial data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recently began publishing some detailed data on the racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
“I’m not sure that anyone is surprised that we are in this statistic at this time,” U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, said during a Texas Democratic Party press call. “All of the things that lead to our vulnerability have existed for some time.
“We’re the vulnerable, so it’s not a surprise that we’re here suffering the most casualties in this new pandemic,” she said.
