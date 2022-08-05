High pressure at the surface will continue promoting hotter-than-average temperatures across most of the Hill Country the next few days.
The silver lining is that Saturday should be a few degrees cooler than any day we have seen in the past few weeks.
The heat will return Sunday and Monday as high pressure begins to settle across the area again.
BRIEF COOLDOWN ON SATURDAY
Cloudcover will be more widespread Saturday. This should keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s.
A few models are showing scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. The rain forecast is still questionable, but most of the models are pointing at cooler temperatures even if it does not rain.
The humidity should be pretty high throughout the day, but fire dangers continue due to the ongoing drought across the Hill Country and surrounding areas.
If storms develop, they may produce brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds up to 40 mph.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies continue with a few evening showers possible before midnight. Humidity values remain high.
Low temperatures hold in the lower to middle 70s for most areas.
Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
DRIER AIR EXPECTED SUNDAY
Lower rain chances are in the forecast Sunday. High pressure attempts to strengthen during the day.
The end result will be lower rain chances and temperatures that are hotter than Saturday. Most areas top out in the middle to upper 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. A stray thunderstorm is possible across the area due to daytime heating.
Fire dangers remain elevated.
A FEW DEGREES HOTTER MONDAY
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday. High temperatures soar back into the middle and upper 90s.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph across the local area.
A stray thunderstorm may pop up late in the day.
RAIN IN THE EXTENDED FORECAST?
There are signs that we may see another disturbance in the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe.
If this happens, we could see scattered showers late in the week. Until then, heat continues.
