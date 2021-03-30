Rain chances are not 0%, but meaningful rainfall opportunities are elusive across the Hill Country this week.
Better rainfall opportunities exist to our south and east.
There are a few models that suggest we will not see any measurable rainfall over the next seven days.
HUMID AND GUSTY TUESDAY
Tuesday will feel like spring across the region.
Clouds and patchy fog will start the day off with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon.
Highs are expected to warm to near 80 degrees.
South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
WINDY COLD FRONT TOWARD DAYBREAK
Skies will become mostly cloudy Tuesday night.
A windy cold front is scheduled to arrive around daybreak Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures should fall into the lower 50s.
Winds become north increasing to 15 to 25 mph around daybreak.
WINDY AND COOLER WEDNESDAY
A solid windy day is in the forecast Wednesday.
Partly sunny skies are expected to develop behind the cold front with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
North winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible throughout the day.
COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Under fair to partly cloudy skies, lows bottom out in the middle to upper 30’s.
North winds will taper off to 10 to 15 mph by midnight.
COOLER-THAN-AVERAGE THROUGH WEEKEND
Cool air should remain in place through Saturday with a gradual warming trend over the weekend.
