On a foggy night at Antler Stadium Friday, Tivy lost to Kyle Lehman 1-0.
Thick fog invaded the area during the game.
The game was scoreless until Lehman scored a goal 71 minutes and two seconds into the match.
Tivy fought hard and attempted several shots throughout the game, but could not rally to win.
Megan Urbina played excellent defensively recording nine saves for the Lady Antlers.
Tivy falls to 6-10-3 overall and 1-8-2 in district play with the loss.
Tivy will not have much time to think about the loss.
Tivy will face Dripping Springs Saturday at 1 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
