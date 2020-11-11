The Lady Antlers suffered their second defeat of the season falling to San Antonio Madison 30-28 on the road.
Riley Dill scored six of her eight points in the first quarter to give the Lady Antlers a 10-8 lead after one quarter of play.
Ashlee Zirkel and Jamie Jackson led the Lady Antlers in the second quarter and Tivy led 17-14 at the half.
Teara Clay dropped two three pointers for Madison in the third quarter and Madison led 28-22 after three.
The Lady Antlers rallied in the final quarter outscoring Madison 6-2 falling one bucket short for a final score of 30-28.
Ashlynn Way scored four points in the fourth quarter to fuel the comeback and Riley Dill added two more points for the Lady Antlers.
Cassandra Rendon led Madison with seven points on the night.
Tivy falls to 0-2 on the season.
