With reference to the Sept. 24 Daily Times editorial cartoon, “Wildfire,” that depicted a character with his pants on fire, wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Climate Change = Hoax!!,” I don’t believe that man-made climate change is a “hoax,” but there have been recent media reports that raise questions about its scientific verity.
An item published by the San Antonio Express-News on September 13 reported that, according to Meg Krawchuk, a professor at Oregon State’s College of Forestry, the fires in western Oregon were caused by dry conditions that were “most likely . . . exacerbated by climate change . . .”. But Casandra Moseley, chief research officer at the University of Oregon and a professor at its institute for a Sustainable Environment, said that “The Tillamook Burn, a series of fires in 1933 that destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres, probably was as bad as the current fires . . .”. It was not reported whether man-made climate change may have caused or exacerbated the 1933 fires.
An item published by the Express-News on April 17 reported that “A 20-year-long drought in the western U.S. is becoming the deepest drought in the region in the more than 200 years, and, according to the journal Science, about half of the drought can be blamed on man-made global warming.” It was reported also that the only other drought that was of equal or greater severity began in 1575 and ended by 1620. It was not reported whether any amount of man-made global warming can be blamed for that drought.
Bob Barton, Kerrville
