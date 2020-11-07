BUDA — Makenna Gelsone looked over at the bench of her Ingram Tom Moore High School teammates and said clearly — "We're not losing this game."
The senior setter was fired up Saturday and she wanted everyone around her that the Warriors were not going down today, and not at this spot in the UIL 3A regional quarterfinals.
Gelsone's forceful display helped propel the Warriors against stingy Columbus at Johnson High in Buda.
"I said we're not losing, we're taking this all the way," Gelsone said. "We beat them by 10 in the second set. We are not losing."
After blowing a two set lead, Ingram rallied in a fifth set and ended the match when sophomore Emmah Schmidt hit off the Columbus block, which caromed off a defender and out of bounds to clinch a hard-fought five-set victory.
The win preserved the Warriors unbeaten season, which now stands at 29 consecutive matches and their state No. 1 ranking in the 3A. The victory moves the Warriors into the regional quarterfinals against Goliad on either Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.
It wasn't easy Saturday, but in the end the Warriors did what they've done all season — found a way to win.
"We don't fall under pressure," said senior Anna Crittenden, who has been the offensive catalyst for the Warriors all season.
The Warriors were facing one of their most formidable opponents in a Columbus team that mirrored them in defensive tenacity and offensive firepower, but in the end Ingram was better in the final seven points of the match.
"What happens when you win two sets, teams will make the adjustments necessary," Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr. said. "(Columbus) made those adjustments and we had to respond."
The Warriors battled through three points as the Cardinals whittled their lead down before Schmidt delivered on a kill to seal the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.