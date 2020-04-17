Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued executive orders on Friday to reopen the state that has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, but the process will be gradual.
There will be no rush to reopen bars, restaurants and places where people can congregate. This is a simple step, and adds additional layers of restrictions and guidance for nursing homes, hospitals and retail shopping.
So today, I’m issuing an executive order, an executive order that outlines how we go about opening the Texas economy,” Abbott said in Austin. “Helping you to return to work using the safest standards to contain the coronavirus.”
Abbott will be loosening restrictions on medically necessary surgeries, allowing some retail stores to re-open for curbside service only and re-opening Texas State Parks. While he wants to reopen, Abbott said that won’t happen quickly, and he also said there would be more restrictions on visits to nursing homes, and keeping all schools, colleges and universities closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Abbott described that Texas faced a colossal challenge when it comes to battling coronavirus. While not specifically mentioning President Trump’s outline for reopening the country, Texas has been careful to follow the guidelines issued by federal health officials.
Texas, however, will follow a blueprint established by Trump with a large advisory group that is going to examine the data around infections and where the state can reopen. Much of that won’t be determined until April 27 when Abbott expects to make additional executive orders, but he did not elaborate.
“Part of our Texas brand is to overcome challenges,” Abbott said. “We’ve overcome far more challenges than we can possibly count. Together we can bend the curve. Together we can overcome this pandemic. We can get people back to work.”
White House guidelines recommend that states pass checkpoints that look at new cases, testing and surveillance data over the prior 14 days before advancing from one phase to another. The testing process will also be a component of Abbott’s return to normalcy, but how exactly that will scale up was not specifically mentioned.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected or sickened more than 17,000 people in the state, and has killed 429 people. In Kerr County, four people have tested positive for the virus, including two this week.
The lifting of the ban on surgeries, which was designed to provide hospital capacity of coronavirus patients, has been a particular problem for hospitals, including Peterson Regional Medical Center. Many hospitals have furloughed staff because of the elective surgery ban, but Abbott was focused on putting those doctors and nurses back to work.
While Peterson Health hasn’t had furloughs, the financial toll of not performing those surgeries has been significant to many hospitals across the state.
“Peterson Health will work within the parameters of Gov. Abbott’s executive order when it comes to elective surgeries,” Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. “We will work with our surgeons to ensure that we adhere to the compliance and spirit of what the Governor has issued. Our priority will be the health and safety of our patients, staff, and community. Our strategic approach will use data and physician’s professional judgement and recommendations based on the patient’s condition for a procedure.”
Even with the opening of some medical procedures, hospitals across the state will have to agree to two major conditions:
Any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective gear needed to cope with COVID-19, or
Any surgery or procedure performed in a licensed health care facility that has certified in writing to Texas HHSC both (1) that it will reserve at least 25% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, and (2) that it will not request any PPE from any public source — whether federal, state, or local — for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster.
By ending the school year, Abbott throws into question the graduation ceremonies for local high schools and Schreiner University. On Thursday, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust said his staff was working to address the graduation issue for Tivy High School, which was scheduled for May 29.
Schreiner University has already moved its graduation to August.
In order to facilitate a broader reopening, Abbott said there would have to be greater testing procedures in place and isolating of those who are infected.
The lifting on the ban on elective surgeries will go into effect on April 22, whole retail stores can reopen for curbside pickup of purchases on April 24. Texas State Parks and historic sites will re-open but with some significant restrictions, including a mandate to wear face coverings or masks.
Texas ranks last in the U.S. in coronavirus testing per capita, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by The COVID Tracking Project. Abbott said future decisions on reopening more of Texas would be guided by testing, and although he assured that testing would “go up quite a bit" in late April or early May, he did not provide a number.
He also said courts would decide whether his lifting restrictions on nonessential surgeries means abortion clinics can reopen. Providers say their clients are traveling to as far away as Illinois and Georgia to terminate pregnancies.
