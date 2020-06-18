Thirty-two Kerr County residents are among at least 96,335 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Thursday, at least 19 patients had recovered and one had died, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 31,905 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 237 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 2,062 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,560,537 had been tested. An estimated 62,368 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 592,191 people have recovered from the disease, 2,163,290 have been infected and 117,717 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 24,937,877 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 8,375,368 had been infected since the pandemic began, 449,530 had died, and 4,096,974 had recovered, according to the university.
Bexar and Hidalgo counties require face masks in businesses as coronavirus surges. Other Texas leaders consider similar measures.
With Gov. Greg Abbott’s apparent blessing, Bexar and Hidalgo counties have imposed a new mask rule for local businesses, saying they must require employees and customers to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible. The move appears to open a new way for local officials to require mask use in certain public spaces after Abbott stymied prior efforts by local officials to put the onus on residents.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff's and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez's orders comes after Abbott issued an executive order June 3 banning local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who don't wear masks in public.
Wolff's order states that, starting Monday and running through the end of the month, businesses in Bexar County must require face masks "where six feet of separation is not feasible" before the business risks facing a fine of up to $1,000. Cortez's order states businesses in Hidalgo County will risk being fined starting Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice.
The orders also state that, consistent with Abbott's executive order, "no civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering." Later in the day, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed an update to his emergency health order to express support for and adopt Wolff's order, saying that, as the number of coronavirus cases increase in the city, "masks are our best line of defense."
"Judge Wolff’s order is not inconsistent with the Governor’s executive order," said John Wittman, a spokesman for Abbott. "Our office urges officials and the public to adopt and follow the health protocols for businesses established by doctors" that are available online.
In an interview Wednesday with KWTX, Abbott said that local officials just needed to read the plan issued by the state to see the orders they could issue in compliance with state directives.
Wolff "finally read what we had written and what they now realize they are capable of doing is that we want to make sure individual liberty is not infringed upon by government, and hence government cannot require individuals to wear masks," Abbott said.
"Local governments can require stores and business to require masks. That’s what was authorized in my plan," Abbott added. "Businesses … they’ve always had the opportunity and the ability, just like they can require people to wear shoes and shirts, these businesses can require people to wear face masks if they come into their businesses. Now local officials are just now realizing that that was authorized."
Following suit, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday in a statement that Abbott has "given us a path and we will act consistent with his statement."
"Wearing masks is important — to our health and to opening up the economy," Adler said. "We will be entering an order directing businesses to come up with a simple safety plan over the next several days."
By Wednesday evening, Adler had signed an order mirroring Wolff's that will take effect on Thursday and run through Aug. 15. The Austin order does not include a fine for not complying.
Local leaders have been calling for weeks for the ability to impose more strict mask orders, but Abbott never publicly mentioned that this option was available. On Tuesday, nine mayors from Texas' biggest cities wrote a letter to Abbott, urging him to grant them the authority to mandate face masks in their own cities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Officials from some of the state's biggest urban ares said Wednesday they would explore whether to impose a similar order in their jurisdictions.
"I’m pleased that the Governor has changed his mind. I’m asking our county lawyers and business leaders to look at this and plan to make a proposal for the Commissioner’s Court to look at very soon," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement, who said he's already looking into whether he'll follow suit.
A spokesperson for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said they are checking with the county attorney’s office on Wolff's order, adding that "we're not any safer today than we were in March. There is no vaccine. No cure. We remain very concerned about the trajectory of hospital admissions."
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office had already warned officials in big cities, including San Antonio, to roll back “unlawful” local emergency orders that featured stricter coronavirus restrictions than those of the state, while hinting of lawsuits if they do not. Paxton's office declined to comment on Wolff's order Wednesday.
"When people go out and about, as they’re walking around town, they don’t need to wear a face mask, but when they do go into a store or other business, those businesses can require, and that’s exactly what it looks like local governments will begin to do," Abbott told KWTX.
Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin and Travis County, said that the city and the county are interested in how they can better enforce the wearing of face mask.
"We certainly do not believe that that there’s any role for criminalization of some of these items, but it is helpful for us to be able to inform restaurant and bars and other businesses that it’s okay for you to require masking. That it’s enforceable, if you decide as as your business to not allow people in without masks," Escott said Wednesday. "I think it’s an absolutely responsible thing to do for businesses to take a stand, not only to protect other customers in that business but to protect their employees."
But the Bexar County order did receive some pushback from the business community. National Federation of Independent Business State Director Annie Spilman criticized Wolff's order in a statement Wednesday, saying it "opens struggling small businesses to hefty fines and potential litigation."
"Texas business owners are deeply concerned about the possibility of trial lawyers exploiting the pandemic for financial gain. When we surveyed our Texas members this spring about the challenges they face as the state reopens, 71% said increased liability related to the pandemic," Spilman said. "The shutdown had a devastating impact on the Texas economy. Orders like Judge Wolff's puts owners in the difficult position of policing their customers while trying to reopen and rebuild their businesses. That's why we're asking our elected leaders here and in Washington, D.C. to take steps to protect small businesses from predatory lawsuits that target them when they're at their most vulnerable."
County, state continue to see record jumps in virus cases
Emergency department visits and counts of inpatient beds, ICU beds and ventilators in use for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients hit their highest-ever numbers Wednesday, according to department of state health data.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,793 suspected COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Texas hospitals, compared to 2,518 Tuesday.
All those hospital metrics, posted on the state website Wednesday, surpassed previous records reported earlier this week. As of Wednesday, 38% of current hospital beds are in use in the Houston metropolitan area, which includes Walker County.
Case growth is even more grim in the home of Sam Houston, which saw double digit growth in active cases for the second time this week. According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, there were 18 new community cases added to the tally, bringing the county’s total to 265. Approximately 51% of those cases have been cleared out of quarantine.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged that many Texans have become lax about wearing masks and social distancing as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, and urged them to take greater responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus and to stay home as much as possible.
State health officials on Wednesday also reported 3,129 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, which was a single-day high. The state also reported 33 new deaths.
Texas began aggressively reopening its economy on May 1, and the business-friendly Republican governor has continued to relax restrictions despite the increase in infections.
In the past week, Abbott allowed retailers, restaurants and amusement parks to increase capacity, even as local officials in some of the hardest hit areas such as Dallas, Houston and Austin urged residents and businesses to remain vigilant about social distancing and wearing face masks. On Friday, amusement parks in counties with more than 1,000 cases will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Abbott and health officials said the state has enough equipment and available hospital beds to handle the spike — nearly 15,000 open beds, including nearly 1,700 in intensive care units.
He said COVID-19 clusters in state prisons, senior living centers and among young adults going to bars without following proper health precautions could be behind the increases in some counties. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a warning to bars stating that their liquor licenses would be suspended for 30 days if they are found to be not complying with public health guidelines.
“We just want to double down and remind everybody that the things we learned in March, April and May we still have to be practicing. COVID-19 hasn’t magically left the state of Texas,” Abbott said.
That drew a swift rebuke from state Democrats and the Democratic leaders in the state's largest cities, who have accused the governor of stymieing their efforts to enforce social distancing and mask wearing.
“The governor has failed all Texans by refusing to take the evidence-based actions needed to flatten the COVID-19 curve. We have to face reality: Managing this crisis goes way beyond knowing how many hospital beds are available,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.
The mayors of nine of Texas’ biggest cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, wrote a bipartisan letter asking Abbott to let cities set and enforce rules on issues such as masks.
“A one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option,” they wrote. “We should trust local officials to make informed choices about health policy.”
Brenham nursing home residents are recovering from coronavirus
The infection rate inside Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is coming down.
According to the Washington County Joint Information Center, at least 86 people infected at the facility have recovered and only one active case remains. The data show 223 total tests were done at the facility. Of those, 87 residents and 24 employees tested positive and 24 died.
“We are very pleased that the active infection rate inside the Brenham facility has been reduced,” said Brooke Ladner, senior vice president of business development, said in an email Wednesday.
Ladner said the facility’s efforts to stem the sharp rise in infections “began in early March with the implementation of strict guidelines for infection controls at every level of operation,” Ladner said in her email. “Some of these efforts such as closing the facility to visitors and canceling group activities even preceded recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) also issued in March.”
Cases of the novel coronavirus inside BNRC saw their greatest reduction in the months and weeks after state health teams descended on the facility in April at the direction of State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst.
“Protecting the health and safety of individuals living in our nursing homes is a top priority. That’s why I have advocated for HHSC to inspect and intervene at Brenham Nursing and Rehab to protect these fragile residents and to make sure that the nursing aides and medical staff have adequate personal protection equipment,” Kolkhorst said in an April 21 release. “My office is working with long-term and acute care facilities across the state to provide guidance, and secure testing as well as protective gear to fight COVID-19.”
Ladner said they’ve worked closely with state health officials since first confirming the virus was inside BNRC.
“Since that time, we have worked closely with state officials to continuously update and revise our protocols as CDC and CMS recommendations changed to reflect more current and accurate information about the coronavirus,” Ladner said Wednesday. “We would like to thank our Brenham center families and the entire community for their support and understanding during these difficult times as well as our staff for their dedication and commitment to providing our residents with quality care.”
